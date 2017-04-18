Neighbors of Steve Stephens Say He Had a Gambling Problem and Seemed to Have a Hard Time With Women

One next door neighbor had known Stephens since the two were teenagers. It was at this time that the suspect bought a python and would use it to get attention from women.

The Facebook murderer who took his own life earlier today (April 18) after a pursuit with Pennsylvania State Police had a troubled past with women, according to several neighbors. Steve Stephens, 37, was on the run after shooting and killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin.

“It was a slimy thing to do and now he's just a snake in the grass too,” Alexis Lee, 34, told DailyMail.com about her neighbor. “He didn't really know how to talk to us ladies.”

Although Stephens did not attract many of the women in his neighborhood, he reportedly had a nice demeanor with the community children.

“He was great with the kids around here and when he was driving out after seeing his mom he'd stop his car,” Lee added. “He would tell the kids, 'Stay out of trouble, go to school and don't be knuckle heads.’”

Lee said she also saw him frequently gambling at the casino.

“I saw him at the casino a couple of times and he would remind me that he always had a crush on me,” Lee said. “One [time] he asked me to sit next to him at the tables, saying, ‘Be my queen... be my lucky charm.’" But I wasn't interested. I just went home.”

In the past, Stephens lost his salary at the tables in the Jack Cleveland Casino in Downtown Cleveland. He even had to file for bankruptcy at one point.

Charisse Leonard, 28, another neighbor, was confused about Stephens and his approach with women.

“I thought he was confused about his sexuality and could even have been gay,” Leonard told DailyMail.com.