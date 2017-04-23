No Surprises Here: Donald Trump Officially Has Lowest Approval Ratings Since 1945

In fact, according to data collected by the Washington Post and ABC News , at this time, only 42 percent of Americans approve of how the 45th president has been doing thus far in his new leadership role. Additionally, the polls found that 53 percent of Americans strongly disapprove of Trump's reign thus far.

As the 100-day marker of Donald Trump 's presidency swiftly approaches, it doesn't come as much of a surprise for many Americans to learn that his approval ratings aren't doing so hot.

With an approval rating as low as 42 percent, this marks the lowest rating at this point of any serving president since 1945. Yikes.

As several reports and political commentators have pointed out, the first 100 days of a new presidential term usually results in high ratings, with patterns typically showcasing that number decreasing gradually over time.

President Obama, for example, polled at 69 percent approval, with a 26 percent disproval, at the time of his first 100 days as president during his first term in 2009.

Naturally, the president had to get his two cents in regarding the matter, sharing his opinion on Twitter.

"New polls out today are very good considering that much of the media is FAKE and almost always negative. Would still beat Hillary in ....." the president wrote, in two separate tweets. "...popular vote. ABC News/Washington Post Poll (wrong big on election) said almost all stand by their vote on me & 53% said strong leader."

Of course, this reaction resulted in Americans reminding Trump that, well, he did in fact lose the popular vote, with others also taking advantage of the opportunity to continue criticizing him for his frequent trips to the golf course.

According to the polls conducted, a majority of people do not believe Trump has accomplished much during this first milestone in his presidency, with others doubting his trustworthiness, viewing him as "out of touch."

Take a look at how Donald Trump reacted to the polls discussing his first 100 days in office below.