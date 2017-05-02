This Man's White Neighbor Called the Police on Him 20 Different Times for Unfounded Noise Complaints

A Houston resident has reached his limits when it comes to his neighbors. Ever since Jevon Cofield moved into his Summerwood neighborhood, his neighbor has resorted to calling the police when Cofield has lively family gatherings.

"They've been out here 17 times," Cofield told KHOU 11.

However based on police records obtained by KHOU 11, Cofield’s neighbor has made 20 different noise complaints.

Although they’ve received almost two dozen calls, the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office says Cofield and his family have done nothing wrong.