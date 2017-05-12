DOJ Investigating Fatal Shooting of 15-Year-Old Jordan Edwards

Brittany Dunn, a spokesperson for the Dallas County District Attorney's Office, confirmed the DOJ's probe into the the shooting. In the email sent from Dunn to Reuters, she also stated she is unsure of the specifics of the federal investigation; however, it will be completely separate from the Dallas County District Attorney's Office probe.

The U.S. Department of Justice will investigate the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards by former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, according to Reuters .

On April 29, Oliver and another officer responded to reports of a rowdy house party with underage drinking in the Dallas area. Upon arriving on the scene, Oliver and additional responding officers reportedly heard gun shots.

The officers then noticed a group of teens getting into a vehicle and attempting to drive away. After a brief altercation, the car started to drive away and Oliver shot into the passenger window with his rifle. Although the department first stated the shooting occurred because the vehicle was backing up towards Oliver in an "aggressive manner," Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber retracted the statement after details of the evening unraveled.

The shooting resulted in Oliver's firing from the department and subsequent arrest. Edwards's father, Odell Edwards (pictured above with attorney Daryl Washington and Jordan's mother Charmaine Edwards), also filed a lawsuit against the Balch Springs Police Department and Roy Oliver for the the wrongful death of this son.

The investigation by the Justice Department, headed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has caused many to question the probability of legitimate change. Although he said he will prosecute any officer who commits a crime, Sessions has also said that probes into police departments hurts the morale of the officers.