Michelle Obama Asks 'What Is Wrong With You?' To Anyone Against Healthier School Lunches

During her extensive run as First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama left behind one of the most praised legacies of any First Lady who came before her with her healthy lunch initiative. However, with Donald Trump now in office, changes are being made to her progressive plan as his administation has moved to make school lunches less healthy. During a panel at a health summit in Washington D.C., Obama questioned those who sought to make these changes.

"We have to make sure we don't let anybody take us back, because the question is where are we going back to?," she said. "This is where you really have to look at motives. You have to stop and think, 'What don't you want our kids to have good food at school? What is wrong with you?" Take a look, below:

Michelle with a 🔥 defense of her healthy school lunches: "Why don't you want our kids to have good food at school? What is wrong with you?" pic.twitter.com/5IIL7xvKCE — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 12, 2017

Obama failed to mention President Trump by name, but it is known that his agriculture secretary, Sonny Perdue, recently signed a proclamation lessening the push for healthy nutrition in schools. According to Buzzfeed, the former First Lady went on to reiterate that this topic is essential as many children eat breakfast and lunch while on campus. "We already know that there are millions of kids who get most of their calories at school," she said. As for those who blame her for eliminating fast food options at some schools, she willingly takes the blame, unapologetically. "Well, you know what? Kids don't like math either," she said. "What are we going to do? Stop teaching math?" Recap Trump's bold decision regarding this topic in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by Moriba Cummings