This Woman Slapped Her 6-Year-Old Because He Made a Mother's Day Card For His Grandma, Not Her

As reported , Shontrell Murphy , of South Carolina, has been arrested for allegedly hitting her young son after learning that he gave a Mother's Day card to his grandmother, but not to her.

One boy's homemade Mother's Day card has resulted in a much different outcome than the sweet gesture originally intended.

According to the report, Spartanburg Police Department have charged her with cruelty to children for slapping her son across the head. The young child was promptly treated and released from a local hospital.

The boy's sister reportedly told police that Murphy hit her brother over the card made for the grandmother, and following this outburst, tore the card up. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday (May 11).

The responding police officers confirmed that they saw the ripped up card at the scene, and Murphy admitted to hitting her child. However, she claimed she "does not believe it was in a hard or violent manner."

According to reports, Murphy has since been released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

At the time of this report, it is unclear if the woman has an attorney.