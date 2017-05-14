This Woman Slapped Her 6-Year-Old Because He Made a Mother's Day Card For His Grandma, Not Her

One boy's homemade Mother's Day card has resulted in a much different outcome than the sweet gesture originally intended.
As reported, Shontrell Murphy, of South Carolina, has been arrested for allegedly hitting her young son after learning that he gave a Mother's Day card to his grandmother, but not to her.
According to the report, Spartanburg Police Department have charged her with cruelty to children for slapping her son across the head. The young child was promptly treated and released from a local hospital.
The boy's sister reportedly told police that Murphy hit her brother over the card made for the grandmother, and following this outburst, tore the card up. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday (May 11).
The responding police officers confirmed that they saw the ripped up card at the scene, and Murphy admitted to hitting her child. However, she claimed she "does not believe it was in a hard or violent manner."
According to reports, Murphy has since been released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
At the time of this report, it is unclear if the woman has an attorney.
TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley on Instagram & Twitter _____________________________________ A mother in South Carolina was charged earlier this week after police say she reportedly beat her 6-year-old son for making a Mother’s Day card for his grandmother, but not her. _____________________________________ According to Fox 6 News, Shontrell Murphy, 30, is facing child cruelty charges after the Spartanburg Police Department received a call about a disturbance on Thursday. _____________________________________ Authorities say when they arrived at the scene they found the grandmother standing there with her two grandchildren, one of which was crying. The grandmother reportedly told police that her daughter, the boy’s mother, had slapped him multiple times on his head. _____________________________________ During the investigation, Murphy’s daughter revealed that her mother became upset when she saw that her son made a Mother’s Day card for his grandmother and not her. _____________________________________ When Murphy realized the card wasn’t for her she ripped up the card and hit the boy repeatedly. _____________________________________ Officers say they seen the ripped up card at the scene, and Murphy admitted to hitting her child, but she "does not believe it was in a hard or violent manner." The children reportedly revealed that—read more at TheShadeRoom.com
(Photo: SPARTANBURG COUNTY DETENTION)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS