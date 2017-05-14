Video Shows Family Getting Kicked Off Jet Blue Flight Over The Mom's Birthday Cake

The reason why? According to reports , the New Jersey family of four was forced to leave the plane for "improperly storing" a birthday cake they brought on board for the trip to Las Vegas.

Jet Blue reportedly has found a way to not only ruin one woman's 40th birthday, but to prevent her from taking the trip her family surprised her with for the special occasion.

As reported, Cameron Burke, his wife, Minta, and their two children were flying to Vegas from JFK earlier this month (May 3) to celebrate his wife's 40th birthday.

Along with their luggage, they brought a celebratory buttercream cake along with them to enjoy once they landed in Nevada. Unfortunately, the cake ended up causing more problems than they ever would have anticipated, with the family claiming that they received conflicting advice from crew members as to where they could best store the cake.

According to reports, the airline claimed that the family stored the cake in an "improper" fashion and refused to move it. The family, however, insists that they followed the instructions given to them by the cabin crew.

Port Authority officers were also called to evaluate the situation, and reportedly found that there was "no wrongdoing" on the part of the family. However, the family was still asked to leave the plane, with their seven-year-old son, Cameron Jr., and nine-year-old daughter, Camille, visibly upset by the chaotic situation.

According to Burke, he moved the cake twice, each time complying with the requests of the flight attendants.

"A flight attendant nicely asked me to remove the cake from that compartment, so I moved it to another one," Burke shared with the New York Daily News. "She then asked me to move it to underneath the seat in front of me, I did.

According to Burke's account, another flight attendant came forward to confront her colleague and then involved Burke.

"You know, you could see the gestures - then she was pointing to her, 'did you tell him he couldn't put anything in the overhead compartment?'" Burke recalled. "I had approached them, and I said everything was fine, and she said, 'sir, this does not involve you.' When she told me I had been non-compliant, then I said 'ma'am, had you been drinking?' because her behavior was not normal."

Eventually, JetBlue reps had everyone on the full flight exit in order to evacuate, with many of the passengers taking the side of the Burke family. The Burkes were refunded for their tickets and reward points, and their luggage was collected by his mother-in-law in Las Vegas.

"The customers became agitated, cursed and yelled at the crew, and made false accusations about a crew member's fitness to fly," JetBlue spokesman Doug McGraw said in a statement. "After the customers refused to speak with a team leader about the situation, the Port Authority Police Department was called and the entire aircraft deplaned."

According to reports, Burke has since reached out to the National Action Network and intends on filing a lawsuit against JetBlue.

"I want the flight attendant fired, she has no business serving the public," Burke added. "I hope JetBlue will retrain their staff and recreate the culture I once loved."

The family was able to book a flight via United Airlines and made it to Las Vegas the next day to celebrate Minta Burke's 40th birthday like they originally planned. Hopefully their experience with JetBlue didn't ruin the entire trip and the family was still able to enjoy their time in Vegas together.

Take a look at footage from the incident in the clips below.