Heartbreaking Video of a Happy Kyira Dixon Johnson Before Botched Fatal C-Section

Last year, Kyira Dixon Johnson , the daughter-in-law of TV judge Glenda Hatchett , passed away after complications from a cesarean section she had while giving birth to her son Langston .

More recently, Kyira’s husband and his mother announced they would be suing Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for medical malpractice. In speaking further about the lawsuit on HLN, heartbreaking video of the late Kyira was played as b-roll footage while her husband Charles S. Johnson IV spoke about the tragic situation.

It shows Kyira smiling and enjoying herself while on vacation. “As we approach Mother’s Day, because of the events that took place on April 12, my sons will never be able to celebrate Mother’s Day with their mother,” Johnson said. He also added the fact that there should’ve been no issue with having a C-section procedure since Kyira was in perfect health at the time.

“We’re talking about a woman that’s not just in good health, we’re talking about a woman that was in exceptional health. No pre-existing conditions,” he said. “The troubling part, and the thing I want to call attention to – she was allowed to suffer and bleed internally for more than 10 hours while myself, my family, begged for the staff to take action.”

Kyira Johnson passed away on April 12, 2016. According to the autopsy performed, Kyira’s cause of death was “due to hemorrhagic shock due to acute hemoperitoneum.” The family’s lawsuit claims doctors didn’t properly respond to her symptoms and didn’t treat her bleeding in a timely matter.

Watch video of Kyira Dixon Johnson prior to her death below.