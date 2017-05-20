Huma Abedin Files For Divorce From Anthony Weiner

A day after former Rep. Anthony Weiner pled guilty for sending obscene material to a minor, news broke that his wife, Huma Abedin , has filed for divorce.

A source close to CNN says Abedin was not present at Friday’s hearing where Weiner accepted responsibility for his misconduct.

"I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse," he told the judge in an emotional statement. "I entered intensive treatment, found the courage to take a moral inventory of my defects, and began a program of recovery and mental health treatment that I continue to follow every day."

Weiner entered a plea agreement where he will register as a sex offender and give up his iPhone, passport and continue mental health treatment. He also cannot communicate with the minor. A judge will decide whether Weiner will serve a suggested 21 to 27 months in prison.

Abedin has yet to publicly address the divorce.