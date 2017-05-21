Viral Video Shows Man Go On A Disgusting Racist Rant Because He Heard Spanish

On today’s episode of racism in America, a Puerto Rican man was talking to his mother in Spanish and a random white guy had a problem with it.

It all went down at a Reno, Nevada airport last week. Video captured by the Hector Torres, the guy who spoke to his mom in Spanish, shows a guy named Mike go on a racist tirade. Numerous times he called Torres a “spic” and tells him to "learn how to f***ing speak English," even though Torres does know how to speak English and converses with him in the video doing such.

Hector Torres, a 44-year-old father of four from Orlando, Florida, tells Buzzfeed that he was speaking to his mother on the phone while waiting to board a flight to Los Angeles. That’s when he heard Mike behind him say, “Can you believe this s**t?”

He then heard the man, while still on the phone, say, "Trump is going to fix this. He doesn't understand this is Trump's America now.” That’s when he decided to get off the phone and confront the man.

"I was like, 'Dude, are you serious?'" Torres said. "He said, 'Goddamn serious, you m*****rf*****g spic, you oughta go back to your country." That’s when the video cut on. He asked the man who he voted for and he refused to tell Torres.

The whole video is pretty disturbing. Hector also told Buzzfeed that he was trying to defuse the situation and wanted to actually wanted to reverse his hate. But it was all to no avail.

"I did everything to be his friend, and it just didn't work," he said. "I thought, maybe I can communicate with this individual and show him what he's thinking is way off."

Torres believes Donald Trump’s presidency is making it more acceptable for people to relay racism more openly.

Security was eventually called and since the man hit Torres with his crutches, charges could’ve been filed, however he decided not to press any.

Unbelievable.

Watch video captured of the incident below.