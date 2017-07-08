New Video Shows Bakari Henderson Taking A Selfie With A Blonde Waitress Moments Before He Was Violently Killed

Update July 16: Previously, we reported that a selfie may've been the cause of the brutal beating death of college graduate Bakari Henderson. Now, we have video of the selfie. Surveillance footage shows the 22-year-old posing for a photo with a 20-year-old blonde who does public relations for the bar. She says she was speaking and dancing with Henderson and one of his friends before taking the picture. The video was obtained by Protothema, a Greek newspaper, and shows the moment the blond dances up next to the American and a friend as they lean in for the selfie. A white male is then seen coming into the video from the left, squares up to Henderson and slaps him across the head. Bakari then punches back and that's when the chaos broke out. See the video below, prior to the previous update.

Previous Update July 10: Local Greek police say an argument over a selfie may have led to the brutal and fatal beating of college graduate Bakari Henderson. Henderson, 22, was in Zakynthos for a photo shoot to launch his own fashion line and decided to visit a local bar, Bar Code, in the town of Laganas, with his friends late on Thursday night. However, when he and his friends wanted to take a selfie with one of the waitresses, the venue's bouncers had a problem with the request and a fight broke out in the early hours of Friday, according to witnesses.

Previous: Bakari Henderson, a 22-year-old Austin, Texas, native, was killed in Greece on Friday morning, according to a local newspaper's report. Two people have been charged with homicide and eight others were arrested over the tragic incident in the town of Laganas. Henderson, who is Black, potentially could’ve been targeted because of his race and authorities are looking into that possibility.

The alleged murder took place at a venue called Bar Code. The University of Arizona honors graduate was reportedly involved in a confrontation with a bouncer at the bar at around 3:15 a.m. Friday morning. Police have reviewed footage that shows the security guard approaching the table Henderson and his friends were sitting at and began to shout at them. Bakari then supposedly punched the security guard and a fight broke out. That’s when a gang of 10 people beat the young man. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to the Greek Security Division. “Bakari loved spending time with family and friends, traveling and meeting new people,” a statement by Henderson’s family reads. “He was a big thinker and enjoyed coming up with new business ventures.” “I did not believe it when I was first told. I do not understand how this could have happened to Bakari. I was devastated when I called his brother and found out it was true,” John Gramlich, a long-time friend of Henderson’s who also remembered him for his love of travel, told BET. “He really loved to travel and always wanted to have new adventures. He always made people feel welcomed anywhere he went. Whenever he walked in a room everyone would stop and greet Bakari. He was such a great friend to so many people.” He was also remembered for being outgoing and having a lot of people who cared about him. “I remember my cousin Bakari as being a very, very smart young man who was well-mannered and polite,” Bakari’s cousin Tiara Henderson also told BET. “He had a lot of friends of all races and family who cared a lot about him.” Bakari Henderson went to the University of Arizona to study business finance and entrepreneurship and graduated in May. The goal of his trip to Greece was to begin the launch of his own fashion line. A GoFundMe page was created by friends of Henderson’s. You can contribute here. We will keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.

Written by Paul Meara