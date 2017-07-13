Here's What Florida State Attorney Aramis Ayala Has to Say About That Viral Traffic Stop Video and What She Hopes Happens Next

The Florida State Attorney who was seen getting pulled over by two Orlando police officers in a recent viral video has released a statement discussing the traffic stop.

This week, video from Aramis Ayala’s June stop was made visible to the public. The clip went viral because of the officer’s demeanor after Ayala informed them she was the State Attorney and their “dark windows” and license tags reasoning for pulling her over.

As a result of the video, several people have made untrue claims regarding legal action taken by Ayala. This prompted the State Attorney to speak out about the stop and the attention its received.

“I was pulled over by Orlando Police Department on June 19 in Parramore after leaving FAMU Law School, where I taught in the evening. After public records request, the video was released by the Orlando Police Department,” Ayala said in her statement.

She then went on to clear up any confusion surrounding the stop.

“Since its release, the video has had more than 2 million views and produced a flood of misinformation. Including the filing of a lawsuit, which is not true,” Ayala said.

“To be clear, I violated no laws. The license plate, while confidential, was and remains properly registered. The tint was in no way a violation of Florida law. Although the traffic stop appears to be consistent with Florida law,” she continued.

However, the stop also received much attention because many people felt she was unfairly stopped because she is Black. Although Ayala did not comment on any racial prejudices in the stop, she did say she hopes this can be a conversation starter about the interaction between police and the community.

“My goal is to have a constructive and mutually respectful relationship between law enforcement and the community,” Ayala said.

“I look forward to sitting down to have an open dialogue with the Chief of Orlando Police Department regarding how this incident impacts that goal.”

You can watch video from the original stop below: