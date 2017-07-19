Baltimore Public Defender Says Viral Body Cam Video Shows an Officer Planting Drugs

The Baltimore Police Department is investigating one of their officers after a public defender alleged footage from a body camera shows the cop planting drugs.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the footage, taken in January, is from a drug arrest. The officer’s body camera records 30 seconds without audio before the officer engages the camera to function. Once the officer hits record, the camera picks up audio.

In the footage, an officer appears to be placing something in a trash lot, walking out to the street, turning on his camera, then walking back and finding the drugs.

“I’m gonna go check here,” the officer says as he picks up the white capsules he allegedly dumped.

The public defender’s office identified the officer as Officer Richard Pinheiro.