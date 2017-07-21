Woman Indicted for Trying to Smuggle Weed Into an Ohio Prison Revealed to Be Former Miss Kentucky

A former Miss Kentucky USA has been arrested after attempted to smuggled marijuana into an Ohio prison for an inmate.

Kia Hampton, 28, was arrested on May 26 in Allen County, Ohio, after authorities caught her carrying 2.82 grams of marijuana into the Allen Correctional Institution. According to police, Hampton was attempting to smuggle the drugs for inmate Jeremy Kelly, reported the Courier-Journal.

In 2010, Hampton was crowned Miss Kentucky USA when she was 21 years old. According to the Courier-Journal, she was the first African-American chosen to represent Kentucky in the Miss USA pageant.

When Hampton went to Allen Correctional in May, officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol intercepted recorded telephone calls which led them to obtain a warrant for a cavity search of the former Miss Kentucky.

While being interrogated, Hampton reportedly reached into her pant leg and pushed a white balloon onto the floor, the arrest affidavit said.

She was indicted on July 13 by an Allen County grand jury and faces one count of "illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility," a third-degree felony that carries a three-year prison sentence.

Hampton is scheduled to be arraigned July 26 in Allen County.