Mother Delivers Twins Then Tragically Dies From C-Section Infection The Same Day As Boyfriend's Funeral

The mother of newborn twins and a 1-year-old has reportedly passed away just three weeks after the children’s father was shot to death.

27-year-old Stephanie Caceres passed away on July 26 from complications of a cesarean section she had in giving birth to twins just 10 days earlier. Her boyfriend, 26-year-old Jevaughn Suckoo, was shot and killed on July 11. The couple also had a 1-year-old daughter, Kailanie.

Joni Saunders, Suckoo’s aunt told WPTV the family trying to figure out how to move forward after such tragedy. She described her the young woman as a “dedicated mom” who “lived for her kids.” She also noted that Suckoo was very excited about the twins.

To make things even more tragic, Caceres’ mother told the same news outlet that her daughter planned to take care of her because she has diabetes.

Suckoo was killed at the couple’s home in a gated apartment complex and his death has been ruled and is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have yet been made, according to the Palm Beach Post.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for healthcare, education and support for the now-parentless young children. So far over $36,000 has been raised within two days.

Watch WPTV’s news package about the tragic deaths and the aftermath below.