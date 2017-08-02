Grandmother Charged With Murder After Her Pit Bulls Viciously Attacked Her 21-Month-Old Grandson

A 70-year-old grandmother in Georgia is facing murder charges after her grandson was brutally attacked by two pit bulls at her home on Tuesday, reported 7News.

According to Hartwell Police Chief Anthony Davis, the unnamed 21-month-old was taken to urgent care for a dog bite, yet when officers arrived they discovered the child had been “brutally mauled” by the dog.

Chief Davis said the child had several bites and tears to his head and neck.

70-year-old Sandra Bowers Adams has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children and involuntary manslaughter, said authorities.

As a result of the attack, Adams agreed to have the dogs euthanized and they will be put down at a later date.

When it comes to the actual attack, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Sandra Adams was babysitting the child and they two were outside for some time. When they tried to re-enter her home, the two dogs stormed outside and attacked the boy. Adams was knocked to the ground by the dogs before they reached the child, said investigators.

Eventually, Adams was able to get the dogs off the child and put them back inside the house. She then, along with the boy’s mother, went to an urgent care, where the toddler was pronounced dead.

The GBI secured the dogs, which were taken to separate kennels for observation and tests.