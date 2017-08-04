8-Year-Old Girl Dies From Horrific Injuries Sustained When Her Cousin Dared Her to Drink Boiling Water

An 8-year-old girl in Boynton Beach, Florida, died months after she was dared by her cousin to drink boiling water from a straw, according to Florida authorities.

Ki’ari Pope suffered severe injuries after drinking the boiling water, which eventually led to her death on Monday, reported the Palm Beach Post. Ki'ari was rushed to the hospital when she said she couldn’t breathe, according to records from the Florida Department of Children and Families.

She was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m. Monday.

According to the GoFundMe page set up for her funeral expenses, Ki’ari received a tracheotomy, an incision in the windpipe that reportedly left her deaf and with chronic respiratory problems.

Ki’ari burned her throat in March when her cousin dared her to drink the boiling water. The Florida DCF records called Ki’ari “medically compromised.” After the incident occurred in March, state authorities investigated for possible abuse or neglect.

Florida officials have investigated Ki’ari’s home for at least nine other allegations of either abuse or neglect involving the girl since her birth.

Because at least one of those investigations resulted in proof of abuse or neglect, the department’s Critical Incident Rapid Response Team will be looking into the girl’s death.

“The loss of this child is truly devastating and our condolences go out to all those who loved her,” Department Secretary Mike Carroll said in a statement Wednesday to the Palm Beach Post. “We have opened a child death investigation to examine the circumstances surrounding her death and will deploy a Critical Incident Rapid Response Team to review all interactions this family has had with Florida’s child welfare system.

“We will also continue to work closely with law enforcement to support their continued efforts.”