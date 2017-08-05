Man Who Accidentally Fired Gun Into Woman's Vagina While Role-Playing Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

A man is facing some serious jail time after he left a woman for dead.

The circumstances of his case are a bit out of the ordinary. David Jeffers, 47, fled in panic from a Britannia hotel in Manchester, England, and left a woman that he accidentally shot in the vagina with a shotgun disfigured on the bed after attempting some sexual fantasy role-playing.

The 46-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, suffered life-changing injuries to the bladder and reproductive organs but somehow survived.

Even more strange is apparently the fantasy was the woman’s and she reportedly told Jeffers just days before their encounter, “I can’t sleep, so excited.”

The victim worked as a manager in Stockport, Greater Manchester, and had arranged and paid for Jeffers to stay with her at the hotel on January 30. Their intercourse was after the couple consumed drugs and alcohol.

Jeffers reportedly found the loaded shotgun in the toilet of a pub at Leeds train station and inserted it into the woman’s vagina before accidentally pulling the trigger. He then phoned reception to ask for help and subsequently fled the area as the woman lay in agony.

She was rushed to Manchester Royal Infirmary with multiple gunshot fragments lodged in her abdomen, among other significant trauma injuries. Emergency surgery would eventually save her life. Originally the woman told doctors that Jeffers was a “bad man” who attempted to “blow her insides out.”

On Friday (August 4), Jeffers pled guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Attempted murder charges were initially brought forward after it was thought that the assault was intentional. David Jeffers received 10 years in prison for the incident for what the judge described as “a sexual fantasy with dreadful consequences.”