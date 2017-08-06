Here's How Much Eric Garner's Family Will Be Compensated for His Death

Eric Garner’s family is reportedly slated to receive almost $4 million in payments from the city of New York, according to lawyer's new claims from the case.

The family was previously approved a $5.9 million settlement in July 2015 and the New York Post is reporting that those payments are starting to be distributed to some of Garner’s closest family members.

Widow Esaw Snipes is set to get $1.4 million, while Garner’s three-year-old daughter, Legacy Jayleen Garner-Miller, will be awarded next to $1.3 million. The payment made out to Garner’s daughter reportedly had the family’s attorneys pleased.

"I'm very happy that Legacy is going to be getting an increase in funds from that was originally proposed," Lorraine Coyle, the lawyer representing Garner-Miller, said recently. "The big issue is what the attorneys fees are."

Other members of the family will also receive funds from the settlement. Garner’s daughters Erica and Emerald Snipes will get $163,000 while their older brother Eric will receive $204,000. Their younger brother Emery will get $482,000 and is the only member of the latter group who is a minor.

Money can’t bring back or replace Eric Garner, but these initial payouts at least somewhat acknowledge the police’s wrongdoing during the incident leading to the 43-year-old’s death.