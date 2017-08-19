Man Charged With Brutally Stabbing His 6 Year Old Sister And Two Little Cousins To Death While Babysitting

A man has been arrested for a triple homicide that took place inside a Maryland home.

25-year-old Antonio Williams was taken into custody by police on Friday night (August 18) for the stabbing murders of his sister and two cousins – all under the age of 10.

Williams confessed to the crime. He lives on the same street as the home where the three young girls were found dead. He was left at home to look after the girls – six-year-old sister Nadira Withers, and cousins Ariana Decree, 9 and Ajayah Decree, 6 – by his mother, Andrena Kelley.

The cousins were from Newark, New Jersey. All three bodies were reportedly found by Kelley who subsequently called local law enforcement. The victims were suffering from stab wounds and all pronounced dead on the scene.

Williams has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder. He’s confessed to the stabbing deaths, police say.

Watch a press conference regarding the tragic incident below.