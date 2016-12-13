Watch: Donald Trump Once Thought WWE Owner Vince McMahon Was Really Killed in a Fake Skit

The fact that pro wrestling is pre-determined, scripted sports entertainment should be common knowledge to anyone who's not a gullible 6-year-old. Well, it's apparently unclear to Donald Trump, who's slated to take the Oval Office as the 45th president of the United States next month.

In a recirculating Opie and Anthony interview from 2008, WWE superstar and current EVP of Talent, Live Events and Creative Triple H revealed that Trump actually thought that his friend and WWE owner Vince McMahon was killed in a fake 2007 skit. The skit had McMahon's limo exploding into flames backstage with him seemingly in it, essentially staging his own death. As fabricated as it was, the footage was enough to strike deep concern with Trump, who feared the worst. “He’d probably be mad at me for saying it, but, like, Trump called and was like, ‘Did something happen to Vince?,’” Triple H said during the old interview. "That's the magic of television." You've got to be kidding! Except The Donald was very serious. Let Triple H tell it, beginning at the 2:37 mark of this video.

Then again, should we really be surprised? This is the same guy who launched a birther movement against President Obama only to admit he was wrong years later this past September. The president-elect is also the same person who once shaved McMahon's head in the ring during the "Battle of the Billionaires" at WrestleMania 23 back in April 2007.

Trump's ties to WWE extend further than believing a skit was real and participating in the company's scripted storylines, too. Last week, he hired McMahon's wife and fellow wrestling magnate Linda McMahon as the head of the country's Small Business Administration. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by Mark Lelinwalla