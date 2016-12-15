Watch: Ray Lewis Claims Donald Trump Is Aware of His Divisiveness

After all, one could argue that he knowingly used his divisive rhetoric to gain enough votes to take over the Oval Office next month.

Is Donald Trump aware of the magnitude of his divisiveness?

Well, according to Ray Lewis, yes, the controversial president-elect is very aware of it.

The two-time Super Bowl champion said that and more during his appearance on Colin Cowherd's The Herd on Wednesday, a day after he and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown met with The Donald at Trump Tower in New York City.

When Cowherd asked Lewis if Trump is aware of his divisiveness, the retired NFL linebacker shot back, "Yeah ... and that's what I think he understands the most."

Really?

Lewis continued, making it clear that he and Brown didn't sit with Trump to ask him for anything, but rather inform him that they're "here to explain to [him] what the problems are in urban neighborhoods that have never been changed."

He added that Trump and his staff were impressed with Brown's work positively changing gang members, and Lewis's job creation initiatives in cities such as Ferguson and Baltimore.

Lewis also said that he told Trump that they need a "machine behind us to change what's going on in urban neighborhoods" — something that he says the president-elect's cabinet agreed with and was receptive to.

And to any critics blasting him for meeting with the controversial impending 45th president of the United States, Lewis called them "embarrassing," adding: "Maybe you don't feel the same way about your kids the way I feel about my kids because I want my kids to be damn safer."

