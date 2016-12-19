Look: Larsa Clapped Back About Rumors That Future Caused Scottie Pippen to File for Divorce

Larsa Pippen must be tired of hearing rumors that Future was the reason that her longtime husband , Scottie Pippen , filed for divorce.

On Sunday, when an Instagram follower named the rapper as the reason for Larsa ruining her marriage, image, reputation and character, she clapped back in epic fashion.

Homie you're writing me like you know my life," she said. "No one asked for your opinion."

Larsa added, "If you think anyone had anything to do w/my relationship you're wrong," before chucking up deuces at her hater.

See how it all unfolded below.