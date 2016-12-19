Look: Larsa Clapped Back About Rumors That Future Caused Scottie Pippen to File for Divorce

Larsa Pippen must be tired of hearing rumors that Future was the reason that her longtime husband, Scottie Pippen, filed for divorce.
On Sunday, when an Instagram follower named the rapper as the reason for Larsa ruining her marriage, image, reputation and character, she clapped back in epic fashion.
Homie you're writing me like you know my life," she said. "No one asked for your opinion."
Larsa added, "If you think anyone had anything to do w/my relationship you're wrong," before chucking up deuces at her hater.
See how it all unfolded below.
Although Larsa is denying that Future had anything to do with Scottie filing for divorce, she probably isn't helping quell those rumors by being spotted celebrating with the rapper at his Beverly Hills birthday bash and at a Los Angeles hot-spot restaurant together days apart last month.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photos from left: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for DuJour, Prince Williams/WireImage, ichael Loccisano/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS