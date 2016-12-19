Watch: Oklahoma's Joe Mixon Evicted From Campus Apartment Before Video of Him Punching Female Student Is Released

The University of Oklahoma's sophomore running back was evicted from his campus-area apartment, TMZ Sports learned on Monday. Mixon was served with the eviction papers this past October, with a claim that he owed $675 in unpaid rent.

Although it's unclear whether Mixon left peacefully or not, the story of his eviction was posted three days after footage of him punching female student Amelia Molitor — in a 2014 incident — surfaced on the internet on Friday, triggering disturbing memories of former NFL running back Ray Rice punching his then fiancée in a separate but notorious February 2014 incident.

Mixon's attorneys actually released the surveillance video Friday, before a December 26 deadline took effect via the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling in favor of the city of Norman to release the footage. The judgment was the result of the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters suing for access to the clip.

"Mr. Mixon asked us to once again say he is sorry for the way he acted that night," his lawyers wrote in a statement to ESPN. "He has publicly apologized to Ms. Molitor, her friends, his family, teammates, and the University. He hopes that his voluntary release of these recordings will help put this matter to rest."

In a statement sent to The Oklahoman last month, Mixon apologized while attempting to explain the situation that night in 2014.

"I was not drinking," Mixon said to the newspaper in November. "I have never had a drink in my life. At the end of the night, a group of apparently drunk people started harassing us. Some of my teammates were wise enough to leave. I did not, and I am sorry."

Mixon was charged with a misdemeanor in 2014 following the incident. Under terms of his plea deal, he agreed to a one-year deferred sentence in addition to 100 hours of community service and mandatory counseling.

The university knew of the incident and the video's eventual release, but received plenty of backlash for only suspending the running back for the 2014 season — essentially his redshirt season.

"University officials were made aware of the content of the video prior to taking action with respect to Joe Mixon [in 2014]," the school said in a statement, as reported by ESPN. "Based on that information, the university immediately suspended and removed Mr. Mixon from the football team for one year, during which high standards of conduct were expected and maintained. It was made clear to Mr. Mixon at the time of his suspension that violence against women will not go unpunished at the university. Coach [Bob] Stoops has been proactive in presenting training for his team aimed at preventing such behavior in the future. Sensitivity training in the area of violence has been intensified and best practices will continue to be implemented. Mr. Mixon has apologized for his actions, and the university hopes that it is an indication that he has learned from his mistakes. We are an educational institution, where we hope young people will learn from their mistakes and chart a better future course."

Despite being entangled with ongoing legal proceedings with his victim, Molitor, Mixon has been an intricate part of Oklahoma's offense this year, rushing for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

