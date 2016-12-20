Watch: WWE Hall of Famer Booker T Says Hulk Hogan Deserves a Second Chance After Racist Comments

Booker T isn't giving Hulk Hogan the "Book End" anymore.

In quite a turnaround of feelings, the WWE Hall of Famer, and one of the greatest African-American Superstars of all time, told TMZ Sports that Hogan should be forgiven for his racist tirade, which surfaced last year and included Hulk using the N-word. "Hulk Hogan, he made a mistake," Booker T told TMZ Sports, saying he would welcome the pro-wrestling giant returning for WrestleMania 33 next April in Orlando. "Every man deserves a second chance and if he gets back in, I'm going to support him 100 percent because I remember being that kid in WCW [World Championship Wrestling], and he supported me 100 percent."

That's quite the 180-degree turn from Booker T initially saying he was "shocked" about Hogan's racist audio recording upon its leak last summer. At that same time, Booker T apologized for letting the N-word slip — ironically against Hogan — during a WCW promo way back in 1997.

20 years ago I made a huge mistake by saying something I shouldn't have on National TV. — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 24, 2015 It's 2015 and the n-word should be eradicated from the English language in my opinion. — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 24, 2015 I am shocked by the statements made by Hulk Hogan. It's unfortunate, but that's something that he's going to have to deal with. — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 24, 2015

Here's the "huge mistake" that Booker T was referring to. [Warning: Clip contains profanity].

WWE wiped Hogan clear from its history books and the company removed him from its website's Hall of Fame section upon the release of his racist recording last July. Since then, Hogan has apologized. Last month, his daughter, Brooke Hogan, leaked alleged information about Hulk's possible return to WWE for WrestleMania 33, however, the company hasn't made any formal announcements about such an event. Do you agree with Booker T? Does Hulk Hogan deserve a second chance?

Written by Mark Lelinwalla