Look: Damn! Check Out Tristan Thompson's Incredible Gift From Boo Thang Khloe

Prior to game time, the 25-year-old hosted a special guest for Christmas morning yesterday (Dec. 25), with none other than his boo thang, Khloe Kardashian joining him for the holiday. The 32-year-old flew in from Los Angeles to Ohio in order to celebrate together and later cheer on her man courtside.

Tristan Thompson had quite the Christmas to remember this year, made even sweeter with his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, taking home a big victory against the Golden State Warriors.

Kardashian arrived from California with a plethora of gifts in tow, including presents from her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, as well as a gift from Kris Jenner.

"If you can't tell... my mom loves him," Kardashian shared, capturing Thompson opening up his present of a not-yet-released designer bag.

From his girlfriend, Thompson was treated to a Patek Phillippe watch and a Lorraine Schwartz bracelet, featuring jewel encrusted smiley faces.

Following opening up the slew of generous and expensive presents, the happy couple went on to enjoy breakfast together, while rocking matching red sweatsuits.

Take a look at the lavish presents Tristan Thompson was treated to, as well as the couple striking a post-game victory pose, in the photos below.