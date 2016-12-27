Look: Are Derek Fisher and Matt Barnes's Ex Gloria Govan Expecting a Baby?

If this rumored report is true, Matt Barnes may be seeing more of Derek Fisher than he would ever want to.

Bossip, among other media outlets, is wondering if Fisher and Gloria Govan, Barnes's ex/baby mama, are expecting a child together. Their suspicions are only heightened by Govan seemingly covering her stomach in recent photos, including this one in which Glo, her twins and Fisher served the homeless at the L.A. Mission for Christmas. Peep how the apron is concealing her belly.

Need more proof? Well, three days prior to that, Govan was also seen covering her stomach during an appearance on CNN.

Thank you for having us @michaelahln 🤗😍 #CNN #livetv #interview #hln A photo posted by Gloria Govan (@glogovan) on Dec 20, 2016 at 10:08am PST

And yet again with Santa and her sons, whom she shares with Barnes.

Merry Christmas from mine to yours 🎅🏾🎄🎁 A photo posted by Gloria Govan (@glogovan) on Dec 26, 2016 at 12:11am PST

That being said, Gloria did let her hair down, not covering her belly in this photo, which she posted onto her Instagram account just yesterday. Take a look at her stomach. Do you think she has a bun in the oven? Does she have that pregnancy glow?

Until Govan and Fisher either confirm these rumors or deny them, it's highly likely that these reports will continue going strong. And if Govan and Fisher are indeed expecting, we sure hope that Matt and Derek can come to some cordial civility for the kids' sake. After all, the Sacramento Kings forward putting hands on his former teammate again just won't be healthy. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET-Staff