Look: Uh-oh! Is Tristan Thompson's Name on His Son's Birth Certificate?

Tristan Thompson was quick to show off the Patek Phillippe watch and Lorraine Schwartz bracelet that girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian , showered him with on Christmas, as their romance continues to seemingly blossom.

TMZ Sports revealed that Thompson's ex/baby mama, Jordan Craig , listed herself as the mother of their son, Prince , on the December 12 birth certificate, but that the father's space was left blank.

But what wasn't shown was the Cleveland Cavaliers' center's name on his son's birth certificate.

Thompson had to be present at the hospital to be named on the initial birth certificate, according to the celebrity website, but he can still add his name on the document.

That being said, baby Prince's last name is listed as "Thompson."

TMZ adds that the 25-year-old Cavs star wants to be an involved father and that Khloe is supportive of him being just that.

Meanwhile, Tristan's ex, Jordan, seems unfazed by Thompson and Kardashian's relationship, recently posting the following message on Instagram: