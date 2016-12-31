Look: Serena Williams Flashes Glimpse of Engagement Ring While Laughing On the Beach

Everyone is still trying to get over Serena Williams’ engagement announcement, and while they are – her and new fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, are experiencing the publicity that goes with it.

Williams, her sister Venus and Ohanian stepped off the plane in Auckland in preparation for next week’s WTA tournament. A her engagement ring was also captured on Snapchat and from the blurry capture of it, it looks pretty big (that Reddit dough helps).