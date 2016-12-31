Look: Serena Williams Flashes Glimpse of Engagement Ring While Laughing On the Beach

Everyone is still trying to get over Serena Williams’ engagement announcement, and while they are – her and new fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, are experiencing the publicity that goes with it.
Williams, her sister Venus and Ohanian stepped off the plane in Auckland in preparation for next week’s WTA tournament. A her engagement ring was also captured on Snapchat and from the blurry capture of it, it looks pretty big (that Reddit dough helps).
Serena’s also been seen taking off her ring during practice for her forthcoming Tennis event.
On Thursday, Serena Williams announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian via his own site. Since their announcement, the couple’s been met with criticism for being in an interracial marriage (because apparently, it’s still 1950).
Check out pics of Serena Williams’ engagement ring and her arriving in Auckland below.
(Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images), (Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)
