Look: Bittersweet! Obama Sends Out Happy New Year Wishes For The Last Time As President

The new year brings with it an opportunity for everyone to mentally start fresh. 2017 can be a great year, however something not so great is looming later this month.
Barack Obama, perhaps our most beloved president, will be leaving the White House on Inauguration Day (January 20) and be replaced by… well, we can’t admit who yet.
Anyway, looking back on Obama’s presidency, there’s plenty of good he did. On Twitter this morning, America’s first black president was feeling himself a little and decided to remind everyone what he accomplished over the past eight years.
“From realizing marriage equality to removing barriers to opportunity, we've made history in our work to reaffirm that all are created equal,” he tweeted, and then followed up with more. “We brought home more of our troops & strengthened U.S. leadership—leading with diplomacy & partnering with nations to meet global problems.”
The president also says he looks forward to becoming a normal citizen again. He may be the coolest one this country has in a few weeks. "It’s been the privilege of my life to serve as your President," he wrote. "I look forward to standing with you as a citizen. Happy New Year everybody."
Check out President Obama’s tweets in honor of the new year below.
We brought home more of our troops & strengthened U.S. leadership—leading with diplomacy & partnering with nations to meet global problems.— President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017
From realizing marriage equality to removing barriers to opportunity, we've made history in our work to reaffirm that all are created equal.— President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017
It’s been the privilege of my life to serve as your President. I look forward to standing with you as a citizen. Happy New Year everybody.— President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017
(Photo: Andrew Harrer - Pool / Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS