Look: Bittersweet! Obama Sends Out Happy New Year Wishes For The Last Time As President

The new year brings with it an opportunity for everyone to mentally start fresh. 2017 can be a great year, however something not so great is looming later this month.

Barack Obama, perhaps our most beloved president, will be leaving the White House on Inauguration Day (January 20) and be replaced by… well, we can’t admit who yet.

Anyway, looking back on Obama’s presidency, there’s plenty of good he did. On Twitter this morning, America’s first black president was feeling himself a little and decided to remind everyone what he accomplished over the past eight years.