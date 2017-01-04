Watch: Cam Newton's Adorable Letter to His Son, Chosen, Will Make Your Day

This season was a wash for Cam Newton and his Carolina Panthers as they finished a dreadful 6-10 and failed to make the playoffs nearly one year after playing in Super Bowl 50.

And when Newton and the Panthers weren't getting beat up on the field, people were making hilarious memes out of the star quarterback with zero chill for his daring fashion statements, including those zany hats.

Well, one positive of not making the playoffs is that Cam gets to spend more quality time with his adorable baby son, Chosen. And Cam isn't taking it for granted.

The Players' Tribune posted Cam's moving letter to his son Wednesday and it will make your day.

The letter has Newton speaking candidly, telling his son that his mom is "the best thing to happen to me," but that he has "failed in some regards."

He also emotionally tells Chosen, "Don't be like me, son, be better than me."

Get your tissues ready.