Look: Chris Brown's Baby Mama, Nia Guzman, Explains Floyd Mayweather's Sponsorship of Royalty in IG Post

So, what's really good between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Chris Brown's baby mama, Nia Guzman?

Despite Guzman tagging a photo of her daughter, Royalty, with "Floyd Mayweather" and "The Money Team" yesterday, and Soulja Boy re-posting the same shot today, adding a devil-face emoji and "#TMT," Guzman insists she and Mayweather aren't using the adorable toddler as a pawn amidst the heated beef between Breezy and Soulja, leading up to their upcoming celebrity boxing match. In a separate Instagram post today, Guzman explains that the retired boxing legend and her are working on a project for her child and that "Money May" has been "sponsoring" Royalty for "three months." Special project? Sponsoring the child?

From the desk of #chrisbrown's baby mama #niaguzman A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jan 5, 2017 at 10:04am PST

This comes after Adrien Broner revealed that he will be training CB, while Mayweather trains Soulja for their upcoming fight. But Mayweather seems to be involved far deeper than just that. And his involvement could potentially lead into more of a messy situation. Although Breezy didn't name Floyd, he did post an IG video today warning Soulja to leave his daughter, Royalty, out of the shenanigans, before their beefs travels out of the ring to "somewhere else."

IM NOT PLAYING! Krossed da line...... We gone push this fight UP!!! I promise you are regret this for the rest of ya life A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:31am PST

Welp. Are you buying Guzman's explanation regarding Floyd's involvement with Royalty or do you think they're using the toddler to spite Brown? BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff