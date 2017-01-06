Look: This One Might Hurt, Scottie! Kourtney Kardashian Posts Sizzling Bikini Pic With Pippen's Ex-Wife Larsa

Scottie Pippen might want to stay away from Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram account.
The reality television star posted an IG shot of herself hanging out with the NBA Hall of Famer's ex-wife Larsa looking sexy as can be in a bikini on the beach.
Kourtney's caption to go along with it? "Travel Diary: The Bahamas."
Yes, seeing Larsa, 42, look this sizzling hot could have Scottie re-thinking his ongoing divorce proceedings, which were originally filed last October amid rumored reports that Larsa had something going on with Future.
Although Larsa clapped back at haters suggesting that the rapper triggered her divorce, she was spotted celebrating with Future at his birthday bash in Beverly Hills and a Los Angeles restaurant together just days apart in November.
Scottie and Larsa have been married for 19 years and have four children together.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photos from Left: Ralph Freso/Getty Images, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for DuJour)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS