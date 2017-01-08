Watch: Mike Tyson Is Training Chris Brown And 'Gonna Teach Him Every Dirty Trick In The Book'

This Chris Brown/Soulja Boy fight thing is ascending to levels we never thought imaginable.
First, it was a little back-and-forth bickering on social media. Now, it’s turned into a full-fledged bout. The two aren’t going into the fight though without outside assistance.
After it was reported that Floyd Mayweather was siding with Soulja Boy in his efforts to win a fight against Breezy, CB turned around and reportedly hired Mike Tyson as his trainer. Iron Mike took to Instagram to announce the news.
“It’s confirmed, I just got off the phone with Frenchie and Chris Brown,” he told his followers in a video. “I’m training Chris, he chose me as his trainer to take on Soulja Boy.”
He also addressed Soulja directly and said that anything is possible when it comes to fighting a disciple of his.
“Soulja Boy, what the f**k you talking about, ‘Only thing I’m gonna teach him is to bite somebody’s ears?’” he continued. “Yeah that’s right. I’m gonna teach him every dirty trick in the book to knock you out ‘cause I’m not going to teach him how to run.”
Uh oh. Soulja Boy may want to get a little worried. We all saw the Compton video. It’s going to take some training to get him a powerful right jab.
Check out Mike Tyson’s announcement that he’s going to train Chris Brown below.
