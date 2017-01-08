Watch: Mike Tyson Is Training Chris Brown And 'Gonna Teach Him Every Dirty Trick In The Book'

This Chris Brown/Soulja Boy fight thing is ascending to levels we never thought imaginable.

First, it was a little back-and-forth bickering on social media. Now, it’s turned into a full-fledged bout. The two aren’t going into the fight though without outside assistance.

After it was reported that Floyd Mayweather was siding with Soulja Boy in his efforts to win a fight against Breezy, CB turned around and reportedly hired Mike Tyson as his trainer. Iron Mike took to Instagram to announce the news.

“It’s confirmed, I just got off the phone with Frenchie and Chris Brown,” he told his followers in a video. “I’m training Chris, he chose me as his trainer to take on Soulja Boy.”