Watch: Did Russell Westbrook Call Kevin Durant a 'B**** A** N****' Last Night?

The bad blood between Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant is too real out here.
After the Golden State Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, 121-101, in Oakland last night, Westbrook could be heard telling Thunder teammate Enes Kanter, "E, don't say what's up to that b****-a** n****," as they walked off the court.
Although Russ could have been referring to someone else, there's a high probability that the comment was aimed at KD, their former teammate, who infamously left OKC to sign with the Warriors last summer.
Watch the video and you be the judge.
Westbrook has zero chill whatsoever. After the game, Westbrook was also asked if he and KD are on speaking terms and he simply replied, "Nah."
Westbrook acted as if this third-quarter exchange with Durant never happened following his emphatic dunk over his former teammate and him seemingly saying, "don't jump," in KD's direction.
For Westbrook, the bad blood extends past Durant to Zaza Pachulia as well. During the second quarter of Wednesday night's game, the Warriors' center dropped Westbook with this hard foul, triggering Russ to vow to "get his ass back" after the game.
This is the second big loss that Westbrook's Thunder have suffered at the hands of the Warriors this season since Durant joined the squad. KD notoriously signed with the squad after his then-Thunder team coughed up a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals to lose to the Warriors last season.
On February 11, Durant and his Warriors will visit Westbrook's Thunder in OKC for the first time since he left the team.
(Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
