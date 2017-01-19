Watch: Did Russell Westbrook Call Kevin Durant a 'B**** A** N****' Last Night?

The bad blood between Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant is too real out here.

After the Golden State Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, 121-101, in Oakland last night, Westbrook could be heard telling Thunder teammate Enes Kanter, "E, don't say what's up to that b****-a** n****," as they walked off the court.

Although Russ could have been referring to someone else, there's a high probability that the comment was aimed at KD, their former teammate, who infamously left OKC to sign with the Warriors last summer.

Watch the video and you be the judge.