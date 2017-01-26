Report: Woman Claims Magic Johnson Has a 35-Year-Old Love Child and That His Advisor Tried to Pressure Her Into an Abortion

There was a time when Magic Johnson was living the fast life, going from woman to woman relatively carefree.

Well, an Atlanta woman is whistling the NBA Hall of Famer for a flagrant foul, alleging that he left her once he found out that she was pregnant. The result? A 35-year-old love child named Chauncey who she claims is the son of the five-time NBA champion.

Renee Perkins told Radar that she began dating Johnson back in 1981, but that he left quicker than a 'Showtime' Los Angeles Lakers fast break when he found out she was pregnant.

“It tore me apart because I really didn’t want to have or raise a child on my own,” Perkins, 61, told the website.

Perkins additionally alleges that the hoops legend's advisor, Dr. Charles Tucker, reached out to her in an attempt to pressure her into having an abortion.

“[Dr. Tucker] told me I really had to get an abortion and that Magic was not going to be with me because he had his career to worry about,” Renee continued telling Radar.



Perkins additionally provided the website with a letter from her lawyer and an L.A. lab, allegedly proving that she and Johnson had taken blood tests to see if he fathered the child.

She also claims that Johnson acknowledged the kid's existence in 1985, allegedly saying, "Tell him, 'hi,'" in one phone call.

Years later, Chauncey is now a real-estate agent residing in Atlanta.

Johnson and his wife Cookie recently celebrated their 25-year wedding anniversary last September.

