Insecure Trump Spews Another Alternative Fact, Says His Speech Had Biggest Standing Ovation Since Peyton Manning Won Super Bowl 50

Well, it sure seems like it. Talking about his January 21 remarks at CIA headquarters, the 45th president of the United States proceeded to compare the speech and the "standing ovation" he received to the reception that Peyton Manning got after winning Super Bowl 50 in January of last year.

"I got a standing ovation," Trump told ABC News's David Muir on Wednesday night. "In fact, they said it was the biggest standing ovation since Peyton Manning had won the Super Bowl and they said it was equal. I got a standing ovation. It lasted for a long period of time. What you do is take — take out your tape — you probably ran it live. I know when I do good speeches. I know when I do bad speeches. That speech was a total home run. They loved it."

One problem with that comparison — It can't be quantified, especially considering that a chunk of the 71,000-plus fans at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, weren't rooting for Manning and his then-Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

Perhaps it isn't a coincidence that Trump mentioned Manning instead of his friend Tom Brady, who the president is a noted fan of. The retired, legendary quarterback and the new president were in Philadelphia on Thursday for the GOP's congressional retreat.

Watch Trump evoke Manning's name below.