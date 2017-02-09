Charles Oakley Gives Interview Swearing He Didn't Say Anything to Knicks Owner James Dolan Before Fighting With MSG Security

As if the New York Knicks' season couldn't get more dismal, Wednesday night marked a new low.

That's because former team great Charles Oakley was arrested and charged with three counts of assault after fighting with Madison Square Garden security during the first quarter of the Knicks-Los Angeles Clippers game last night. A police source told ESPN that Oakley bought a ticket behind the Knicks' bench and began making comments towards the team's owner, James Dolan, who prompted security to escort him out of MSG, leading to the scrap and his arrest. Oakley has a very different take, vowing that he "didn’t say anything to [Dolan], I swear on my mother" and that he wasn't even there for five minutes before security surrounded him and demanded that he leave, as reported by CBS News.

Shortly after the bizarre altercation unfolded, the Knicks' public relations staff rushed to its official Twitter account and tweeted the following explanation.

But Oakley, who took on the role of the Knicks' enforcer from 1988-1998, had a completely different side to the story. "What happened is me and four friends went to the game tonight to watch the Knicks and Clippers. We did sit down, trying to have a good time. Next thing I know I was asked to leave the building," Oakley said at a Midtown Manhattan restaurant after being released by the NYPD's Midtown South Precinct just past midnight, as reported by ESPN. "I asked, 'Why?' and they said, 'You have to leave because someone ordered you to leave.' And I'm like, 'I've been here four and a half minutes.'" "I'm a Knicks fan, played here 10 years. I love the Knicks. I love New York. This is my heart," he said. "I wish them all the luck and success on the basketball court. I don't know why I'm not welcome into the Garden." Watch him break down the entire debacle here.

Following the incident, everyone from LeBron James to even former Knicks' rival Reggie Miller gave Oakley the utmost respect. The Knicks' dreadful 22-32 record speaks for itself, as does the dysfunction with team president Phil Jackson constantly jabbing the franchise's star player Carmelo Anthony. However, treating Oakley, the former heart and soul of the orange and blue, like this is a new low for the Knicks. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

