'#StayWoke' – Dwyane Wade Calls Out the Knicks for Taking Charles Oakley and His Image 'Down to the Ground' at MSG

Since Charles Oakley's fight with Madison Square Garden security last night during the New York Knicks game — leading to his arrest on three counts of assault — NBA players have been repping hard for the former Knicks great.

LeBron James chimed in, calling Oak a "legend," and even former Knicks' killer Reggie Miller put respek on Oakley's name.

But perhaps nobody put it better than Dwyane Wade. The three-time NBA champion and Chicago Bulls All-Star shooting guard took to his Instagram account Thursday and implored fellow ballers to "#StayWoke," explaining that the Knicks' treatment of Oakley "could happen to any of us."

"10years!!! 10 years Oak gave everything he had for this organization and the image everyone will be left with won't be this picture," Wade wrote as part of his IG caption. "It will be the imagine of him being taken down to the ground last night in the same arena he gave his all 2 as a player by the guards!"