Floyd Mayweather Jr. Told Stephen A. Smith Some Huge News About the Conor McGregor Fight

Well, the undefeated boxing legend and UFC superstar are reportedly on the brink of making it happen.

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take last month, Floyd Mayweather Jr. declared, "let's make it happen," when the prospect of a possible mega fight against Conor McGregor was brought up.

Mayweather told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that he and McGregor are "getting very, very close" to inking the super boxing match. Mayweather spoke to Smith during the big Golden State Warriors-Oklahoma City Thunder game Saturday night, leading the ESPN personality to believe that the proposed mega bout will happen.

Mayweather and McGregor have been engaged in trash talk last year and early into 2017, unable to get to a prize purse that each fighter is comfortable with. Last month, UFC president Dana White offered Mayweather and McGregor $25 million to make the bout happen, to which "Money" told TMZ Sports, "He's a f**king comedian!"

Well, Mayweather's comments to Smith over the weekend reveal that he's gotten way more content with the check he'll earn from the match.

Mayweather pocketed around $250 million for his May 2015 victory over Manny Pacquiao. He earned an additional $32 million for his September 2015 win over Andre Berto — which was supposed to be his final match.

At 49-0, Mayweather is currently tied with Rocky Marciano's record with a chance to snap it with a win over McGregor.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.