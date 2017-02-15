UCLA Star Lonzo Ball's Dad Says Son Will 'Be Better Than Steph Curry'

The Ball family is something of a sensation on social media. The facts that Lonzo Ball is a star point guard for UCLA, his younger brother LaMelo just went off for an absurd 92 points last week for his Chino Hills High School (California) and his teammate LiAngelo Ball once dropped 72 points in a game, only add to the hoops hysteria.
And now their dad has managed to up the ante for the trio of promising Ball siblings.
While speaking with TMZ Sports, Lavar Ball said the 6-foot-6 Lonzo shouldn't be compared to any other baller ... even back-to-back NBA MVP Steph Curry.
"You can't compare my boy to anyone," he said. "He's gonna be better than Steph Curry in the NBA!"
Wow. No shortage of confidence from the Ball fam.
While we'll see if Lonzo fulfills his dad's lofty boast, the freshman guard is currently averaging a solid 15.4 points, 7.6 assists and six rebounds per game for the Bruins.
Like Curry, Lonzo has shown the ability to stroke 3-pointers from way downtown.
Is the Ball family's dad getting too carried away or do you think this kid could actually be better than Steph Curry someday?
Perhaps this highlight footage will help you decide.
