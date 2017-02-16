Gilbert Arenas Warns 'Old Thots' to Leave Young Ballers Alone During NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend is bound to be lit this year in New Orleans, beginning tomorrow night.

But one former NBA All-Star is looking to make the Big Easy rather difficult for older women who might be on the prowl for a young baller.

Gilbert Arenas took to his Instagram earlier today to issue a warning to "old THOTS," imploring them to "leave them young n***** alone."

The retired shooting guard even set an expiration date of 34 years old, saying, "Attention old b****** 34 and up.......don't bring your asses to All-Star Weekend 2017. Let these young h*** enjoy life."

No Chill Gil went on to say these cougars had their chance when Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant were dominating the league, but now they're better off "on a Tom Joyner cruise."