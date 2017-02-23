Teen Charged With Fabricating Story About Being Raped By Two College Football Players

All over a lie? A New York teen has been charged with fabricating a story that she had been raped by two college football players in a failed attempt to get sympathy from a prospective boyfriend.

According to the Connecticut Post, Nikki Yovino (pictured above), 18, was charged Wednesday with second-degree false reporting of an incident along with tampering with or fabricating evidence after recanting a story that two college football players raped her and admitting that she made up the crime story in an attempt to gain sympathy from another man.

“She admitted that she made up the allegation of sexual assault against [the football players] because it was the first thing that came to mind and she didn’t want to lose [another male student] as a friend and potential boyfriend," an affidavit read, as reported by the newspaper. "She stated that she believed when [the other male student] heard the allegation it would make him angry and sympathetic to her."

Wow. This comes after Yovino, of South Setauket, New York, had originally told police that she had been raped by the two players during a Sacred Heart University football party in Bridgeport, Connecticut, last October. Yovino had alleged that the two men took turns sexually assaulting her after dragging her into the bathroom within the basement of the house — a lie.

Despite both men claiming the sex with Yovino was consensual, the rape allegation against them caused them to be suspended from their team and have their scholarships revoked.

The Connecticut Post is reporting that Yovino posted $5,000 bond and has been released, but faces up to five years on the tampering charge if convicted.

Despite Yovino's admission to authorities, her lawyer, Mark Sherman, told the newspaper that he expects his client to plead not guilty during her arraignment on March 3 and that "the details of what happened here will come out at the appropriate time during the court process."

