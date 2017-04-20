Did Aaron Hernandez's Heartbroken Fiancée Choose Him Over Her Family for Their Young Daughter?

Despite the former NFL star already serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder conviction of Odin Lloyd , Hernandez's acquittal of a double murder last week sparked a glimmer of hope that he could get his guilty verdict overturned with an appeal and be one day be reunited with his family.

Just last week in court, Aaron Hernandez mouthed "I love you" to his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez . Earlier this month, Jenkins-Hernandez brought their 4-year-old daughter, Avielle , to a court appearance, where the toddler blew kisses to her dad.

However, as we all know by now, Hernandez's apparent suicide early Wednesday morning changed all that, putting a definitive end to a ghastly story, not to mention leaving Jenkins-Hernandez with the sad reality of what her life has become — an unmarried widow with an estranged relationship with her own family.



Don't forget, it was Shayanna and her sister, Shaneah, who introduced Hernandez to Lloyd, who Shaneah was dating. Two years ago, Hernandez was found guilty of the cold-blooded, first-degree murder of Lloyd. And it was Shayanna choosing to stick by Hernandez's side over her own sister's that caused their relationship to be strained to the point that the two siblings only looked at each other once while testifying during the 2015 trial. And they don't have a relationship today, either.

As a Daily Mail feature sheds light on, a heartbroken Jenkins-Hernandez may have chosen Hernandez over her sister and family for the sake of her 4-year-old daughter, as the two currently reside in a North Providence, Rhode Island, condo listed in the former New England Patriots tight end's name.

Jenkins-Hernandez has yet to comment on her fiancé's death. However, Hernandez's lawyer, Jose Baez, told TMZ Sports yesterday that the former football star's family has sincere doubt that he could have taken his own life, suggesting that perhaps he was murdered.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.