This Playboy Model Is Accusing Her Ex-Fiancé, Utah Jazz's Jeff Withey, of Domestic Violence

Kennedy Summers, who was the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year, filed a police report earlier this week, accusing her ex-fiancé, Utah Jazz center Jeff Withey, of multiple incidents of domestic violence, TMZ Sports reported.

The website additionally reported that police are especially looking into one of those alleged incidents stemming from last year, although cops left a 2016 incident involving the former couple without a police report filed nor any arrests made.

Summers filed the police report earlier in the week, when Withey's Jazz were in Los Angeles for their opening-round playoff series with the L.A. Clippers, citing that she feared for her safety when her ex is in town.

"Given the ongoing circumstances, our client now needs to protect herself and come forward about everything so this doesn't happen to her or others in the future," Summers's rep Zack Teperman told TMZ about the timing of her police report filing.

Summers and Withey had a tumultuous relationship, having broken off their engagement last October, with Withey having to refute allegations that he cheated on her and the messy situation between the couple having played out on social media.

After Game 3 and 4 of the Jazz-Clippers series in Utah tonight and Sunday night, respectively, Withey and his squad will be back in L.A. for Game 5 on Tuesday night. The series is currently tied 1-1.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.