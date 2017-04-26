Top NFL Draft Prospect Gareon Conley Is Being Accused of Rape During a Foursome

TMZ Sports is reporting that Gareon Conley, a projected first-round pick in the NFL draft, has been accused of rape as part of a foursome attempt. But the 21-year-old former Ohio State University cornerback, who some draft experts have tabbed as high as the No. 10 overall selection, is adamantly denying the allegation.

According to the police report, as reported by TMZ, the 23-year-old white female accuser says the alleged incident took place in a hotel suite bathroom on April 9. The woman, whose identity is being kept anonymous, says she met Conley in a Westin hotel around 3 a.m., when he brought her back to his hotel room. She claims the NFL prospect asked her to participate in a foursome to which she declined. However, she allegedly offered to watch the other couple have sex in the hotel room's bathroom.

Moments later, the alleged victim claims that Conley unbuttoned her pants against her will and started having sex with her.

"No, stop! It hurts!" she told police she told Conley, alleging that her pleas didn't stop the star cornerback from finishing the act and tossing her out of the hotel room.

At which point she called 911, describing Conley as a "black male who wouldn't take his sunglasses off and had an Ohio State tattoo on his left forearm."

She said she had a rape kit administered at a local hospital and told police "that her dignity was stripped from her in a matter of minutes."

That being said, Conley denies ever having sex with the woman, saying his accuser was mad because he kicked her out of the room.

One of Conley's friends, who remained anonymous, told authorities that the football star and the woman were lying on the bed together but that "nothing happened," as reported by TMZ.

Police are investigating the incident further, but no charges have been filed as of press time.

Meanwhile, with the opening night of the 2017 NFL Draft tomorrow, Conley seems unbothered.

In a since-deleted tweet, his former Ohio State teammate and fellow top NFL Draft prospect, Marshon Lattimore, wrote in response to the TMZ story: "So the first thing that you say to a girl that you meet in the elevator is 'let's have a foursome?' Lol that doesn't even make sense."

He added, this time tweeting directly to Conley, "We good over here bro. We know the deal."

To that, Conley replied, "Lord knows!"

Lattimore additionally spoke about the accusation against his friend and former teammate with NJ.com.

"It happens every year," Lattimore told the website about accusations hitting top draft prospects. "A story like that comes out. I just hate that it had to be him. It is what it is. The truth is going to come out. We're going to see what's going to happen with that. I hope the truth comes out, that he's innocent. But, we're going to see."

He added, "[I was just told] not to voice my opinion on that via Twitter or whatever. I'll just talk to Gareon and try to keep his spirits up. I hate to have it happen. That's like my brother. It's hurting me, too, that he's not here with me."

It remains to be seen whether the accusation and ongoing investigation affect Conley's draft stock.

