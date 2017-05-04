LeBron James and Draymond Green Speak Out About Racist NBA Fans

Baltimore Orioles All-Star center fielder Adam Jones being called the N-word and having a bag of peanuts thrown at him by Boston Red Sox fans Monday night was an incident that other star athletes noticed. Even if they're in other sports.

NBA All-Stars LeBron James and Draymond Green spoke up about their own experiences with racist fans on the road.

“I’ve gotten the N-word, all of that," Green told The Undefeated on Tuesday night after learning about Jones's incident in Boston. "I’d rather not get into [where]. A few places, especially being that it is me. Athletes are just not protected in that regard. Maybe something like [the Jones incident] will help.”

Then last night, following the Cleveland Cavaliers' 125-103 rout of the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, King James weighed in on the situation, too.

While he couldn't recall racial slurs being yelled at him while playing in Boston through the years, James did say he makes sure to "have tunnel vision" when playing to block everything else out.

The three-time NBA champion also told reporters, "Racism, we know, exists."