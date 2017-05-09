The Latest Sales Numbers on Lonzo Ball's $495 Sneakers

Well, on Monday, the confident dad appeared on FS1's Undisputed and hinted that his Big Baller Brand has sold "at least" 495 pairs of the shoes, which would spell roughly $250,000 in sales.

LaVar Ball was dragged all over social media last Thursday for setting a $495 price point for his son Lonzo's ZO2 Prime sneakers .

When pressed further about the numbers, Mr. Ball only said, "I'll leave it at that."

Not bad for an independent hustle, but it's plausible to think that the kicks would have sold a lot more if a sneaker giant such as Nike, Adidas or Under Armour was behind it. All three declined Ball's offer to co-brand with his Big Baller Brand last month.

Ball's claim of "at least" 495 pairs of the footwear being sold seemingly build on top of early sales numbers. NiceKicks.com meticulously tracked invoice numbers and said the first day of sales of the ZO2s was 263. It's possible that the sneakers continued to move until Monday, where Mr. Ball gave his ballpark of "at least" 495 pairs sold.

At $495 per pair, how many total pairs do you think the ZO2 Primes will top out at before the 2017-18 NBA season begins?

Also, which team do you think will grab Lonzo during next month's 2017 NBA Draft? We think it will be the Los Angeles Lakers with the third overall pick.

