Michael Jordan Pens Heartfelt Tribute Letter to Derek Jeter

For the special event, the New York Yankees will be honoring the beloved player, by way of retiring the No. 2 jersey the celebrated baseball player wore proudly throughout his storied career. To help make the occasion that much more special, none other than NBA icon Michael Jordan has penned a heartfelt letter to his friend.

In addition to being Mother's Day tomorrow (May 14), this Sunday also doubles as " Derek Jeter Day."

The letter, which was published on The Players' Tribune, begins by addressing what it means to be a legend.

"Derek, a legacy is built by more than what is seen," Jordan writes in the open letter. "It is not given, it is earned. Beyond your 20 years in the majors and an endless list of accolades, it was your love and respect for the game that set you apart."

From there, Jordan continues expressing his respect and love for the baseball player, adding that Jeter has set an example generations will follow.

"Your pursuit of greatness on and off the field has set the standard for others to follow," he adds. "Much RE2PECT on cementing your legacy and having your No. 2 jersey retired."

From one legend to another.

Take a look at Michael Jordan's letter to Derek Jeter in full here.