Here's Why Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Questions If He Actually Wrote Suicide Notes

The timing of Aaron Hernandez's suicide on April 19 was rather shocking, considering he was just acquitted of a double murder five days prior and was looking forward to appealing his 2015 murder conviction after being found guilty in the 2013 first-degree murder of Odin Lloyd.

But Hernandez's fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, has yet another reason to express doubt that the former NFL star took his own life via a prison hanging. And that doubt centers around the suicide note that he allegedly penned to her. In an exclusive two-part interview with Dr. Phil, beginning today and ending tomorrow, Jenkins-Hernandez explains why she's questioning if Hernandez actually penned the letter to her. "I did see that it was addressed to Shay instead of you know babe or bae, the way he would refer [to] me as. That was a little odd to me," Jenkins-Hernandez says during the first installment of the interview airing today, as posted on DrPhil.com. "But as far as the content, he seemed to be his loving self." Upon close scrutiny of his alleged handwriting, Jenkins-Hernandez has more cause for pause.

Read hand-written letter Aaron Hernandez wrote to fiancee Shayanna Jenkins before killing himself. https://t.co/2dc9znvajZ pic.twitter.com/T3VTk6T0yO — masslivenews (@masslivenews) May 5, 2017

"The handwriting was similar, but I feel like, again, you have nothing but time in there, so, I feel like it's easily duplicated or could be," she continued. As previously reported, Jenkins-Hernandez was shocked by the timing of her fiancé's death and expresses that during Monday's episode of Dr. Phil. "I felt like we were looking so bright" and that "we were going up a ladder to a positive direction," Jenkins-Hernandez also tells the show's host, Dr. Phillip McGraw. “He definitely was emotional and we had talks about encouragement,” she said. “But I never would have suspected something like this.” Monday's show also has her explaining her reaction to learning the news that Hernandez had taken his life. “They informed me that, indeed, Aaron was deceased,” Jenkins-Hernandez said. “At first, I thought it was a hoax. I thought that this was some cruel person playing a trick on me.”

Here's a preview of part one of the exclusive interview:

Part two, airing Tuesday, will have Jenkins-Hernandez tackling rumors of the former New England Patriots tight end's alleged gay prison lover. Shortly after Hernandez's death, the Daily Mail reported that Hernandez wrote three suicide letters — one to his fiancée, one to their four-year-old daughter, Avielle, and a final to that alleged prison lover. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by Mark Lelinwalla